News Asia Explosion occurs at Japanese thermal power plant

Explosion occurs at Japanese thermal power plant

DPA ASIA Published January 31,2024 Subscribe

Smoke rises from the Jera Co.'s Taketoyo Thermal Power Station after an explosion occurred in Taketoyo, Aichi prefecture on January 31, 2024. (AFP Photo)

An explosion has occurred at a thermal power plant in Japan, Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the fire brigade.



The reports said that a boiler system was on fire at the Taketoyo power plant in the city of the same name in Aichi district.



Several low fires and black smoke could be seen on television images. Firefighters were tackling the blaze.



It was not initially known whether there were any casualties. There was also initially no information on the cause of the explosion.



The power plant operated by JERA is fuelled by coal and woody biomass, it was reported.



























