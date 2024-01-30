North Korea launches several cruise missiles off west coast, claims Seoul

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on January 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

North Korea on Tuesday fired several cruise missiles off the west coast, the South Korean military claimed.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that it detected the North's launch around 7 a.m. local time (2200GMT Monday) from its west coast, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," the statement said.

However, the JCS did not provide further details to the media.

It was the third such cruise missile launch by North Korea in a week.

On Monday, North Korea said it tested a newly developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31 over the weekend.

Last week, North Korea announced that it had conducted the first test of the new type of strategic cruise missile "Bulhwasal-3-31."

















