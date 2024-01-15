North Korea tests new ballistic missile loaded with hypersonic warhead

North Korea on Monday said it successfully tested a solid-fuel ballistic missile loaded with a warhead which has "nothing to do with the regional situation."

Pyongyang said its Missile Administration tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile which was loaded with "hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead."

"The test-fire never affected the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation," said the administration.

South Korea and Japan on Sunday said that North Korea launched a ballistic missile, the first such missile fire this year.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have persisted since last year as divided Koreas held regular military activities with the US and Japan also joining Seoul in joint military drills.

"The test-fire was aimed at verifying the gliding and maneuvering characteristics of intermediate-range hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines," Pyongyang-based KCNA reported.

The administration said such missile testing is part of regular defense activities to "develop powerful weapon systems."



