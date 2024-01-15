Japan’s foreign minister to pay official visit to Türkiye

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, as the two nations mark the centennial of their diplomatic relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"2024 is the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan," a ministry statement said on Monday.

Kamikawa will pay an official visit to Türkiye on the occasion of the special anniversary as the "guest" of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, it added.

"During the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations as well as current international and regional issues will be discussed," the statement said.