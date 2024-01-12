Japan begins construction of housing for quake victims

In a first step towards post-quake life, Japan on Friday began constructing temporary housing for people in the Ishikawa province hard hit by the 7.6 magnitude New Year's Day earthquake.

The provincial government is working hard to complete building some 115 makeshift houses across four locations in the cities of Wajima and Suzu within a month, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Japanese law provides free temporary housing for earthquake-hit people for up to two years until the residents find alternative living arrangements.

A total of 215 people, around 10 of whom lost life to health issues, have been declared dead, while 37 others still remain missing 12 days after the quakes hit the Noto Peninsula in the province on Jan. 1.

Many provincial governments have said they will accept displaced people from the affected zones.

Around 2,500 people are still out of reach of authorities due to broken roads, while there are concerns bad weather might hinder post-quake search and rescue operations.

Over 24,000 are living in evacuation centers.

The US, South Korea, and Taiwan have also contributed aid to Japan, while China also offered help to Tokyo in the aftermath of the massive quake.