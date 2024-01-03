China, South Korea experience hottest temperatures last year

China's National Climate Center has reported that the country saw its highest average temperature in 2023 since record-keeping began in 1961.

Last year, China's national average temperature reached 10.7C (83.2F), surpassing the previous record of 10.5C (50.9F) established in 2021, Beijing-based CGTN reported.

Temperatures rose by 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius across most of the country, with 127 national weather stations in China breaking daily high-temperature records throughout the year.

According to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, China experienced unprecedented flooding during the summer of 2023, with record rainfall, typhoons, and intense monsoon conditions.

Typhoon Doksuri, hitting in late July, caused historic rainfall and flooding in 16 cities, including Beijing's heaviest rainfall in 140 years.

On Sept. 2, Typhoon Saola prompted the evacuation of over 880,000 people in southern China.

China experienced multiple earthquakes throughout the year. One significant occurred recently when a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern China, prompting the relocation of over 87,000 residents to safer places due to plummeting temperatures.

The death toll reached 149, and two were missing, with relief efforts focusing on densely populated areas hit during the night.

This is China's deadliest earthquake since 2014, damaging homes and infrastructure and causing power and water outages.

Meanwhile, 2023 has been reported as the hottest year on record in South Korea, with the annual average temperature reaching 13.7C (56.7F), according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The announcement, surpassing the previous record of 13.4C (56.1F) in 2016, indicates that 2023 is officially the hottest year documented in the country.

The statement also notes that average temperatures throughout the country remained above the annual average from January to November.