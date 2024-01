News Asia Strong earthquake hits Japan prompting tsunami warning

Strong earthquake hits Japan prompting tsunami warning

A powerful 7.4 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting Japanese officials to issue a tsunami warning and urge people in the area to move to higher ground.

Agencies and A News ASIA Published January 01,2024 Subscribe

A strong earthquake on Monday has shaken parts of Japan, prompting the National Meteorological Agency to issue a warning of a 3-metre high tsunami along the coast of the Sea of Japan.



Buildings began to sway in the area around the capital Tokyo. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.



Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.