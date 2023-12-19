Earthquake in northwestern China kills at least 111

At least 111 people were killed in a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwestern China, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

The quake resulted in 100 deaths in Gansu province and 11 in Qinghai province while damaging water, electricity, transportation and communications infrastructure, said the report.

In Gansu, 96 people were reported to have been injured and 124 in Qinghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out search and rescue efforts and proper arrangements for affected people to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, said the agency.

A team of 580 people from local fire brigade and disaster units were dispatched to the region for rescue efforts.

Witnesses reported that after the earthquake, many houses, roads and infrastructure in the region were damaged and there were electricity and water outages in many villages.

The temperature in the region is expected to drop to -10C (14F) today.