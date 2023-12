A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted north-central China on Monday evening, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor hit 36 kilometers (22 miles) west and northwest of Linxia City, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

No damage to life or infrastructure has so far been reported.

Linxia City, once known as Hezhou, is a county-level city in the province of Gansu, China and the capital of the multi-ethnic Linxia Hui Autonomous region.