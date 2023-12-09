China sends 2nd methane-propelled rocket into orbit

The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket, a methane-liquid oxygen rocket by Chinese company LandSpace, carrying satellites takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province, China December 9, 2023. (REUTERS)

China on Saturday made another successful flight of its methane-propelled carrier rocket, transporting three satellites into orbit, state-run media reported.

The ZQ-2 Y3 rocket developed by Chinese privately-owned aerospace company LandSpace blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province, taking three satellites into planned orbit, Global Times reported.

It was the company's second successful flight with the ZQ-2 series rocket, as earlier in July China launched the world's first methane-powered rocket developed by LandSpace, challenging the dominance of U.S. companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

"The launch successfully delivered three commercial satellites into sun-synchronous orbit about 460 kilometers (285 miles) above the Earth, further highlighting the maturity and stability of the ZQ-2 carrier rocket, and also marking a step forward for the company and China's commercial aerospace industry," the daily said, quoting a statement issued by LandSpace.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Chinese private rocket start-up Galactic Energy also sent two commercial satellites into twilight orbit via its self-developed CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket, following its last launch failure in September this year, according to the report.























