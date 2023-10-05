BAKU EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FRANCES MILITARISTIC POLICY IN THE CAUCASUS

Azerbaijan has criticized French policy for what it views as 'militarization' in the Caucasus. The country also expressed its willingness to engage in EU-mediated discussions with Armenia in Brussels.

"Azerbaijan stands ready for tripartite meetings in Brussels soon in the format of the European Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia," presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He added that President Ilham Aliyev turned down a meeting with the Armenian leader on the sideline of a European summit in Granada "due to France's biased actions and militarisation policy that seriously undermine regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus".







