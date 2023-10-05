190 injured as Typhoon Koinu hits Taiwan

Heavy rainfall batters glass doors and windows as Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in Kenting, Taiwan, October 5, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. (REUTERS)

Some 190 people were injured after Typhoon Koinu brought gusty winds and heavy rains in southern Taiwan, leading to the suspension of air and maritime traffic, local media reported on Thursday.

"Among the 190 injured were seven motorists and scooter riders in Chiayi County who crashed into fallen trees, were hit by toppled trees, or fell while riding their scooters due to strong winds," Taiwan Focus quoted Chiayi's emergency operation center as saying.

More than 62,300 homes and businesses are still without power and some 42 international flights and 182 domestic flights have been canceled or delayed.

Numerous signboards were also seen scattered along roads and streets in popular tourist destination Kenting, according to a Fact Focus report.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities also announced the closure of schools in Guangdong, a coastal province in southeastern China, as the typhoon is expected to hit the city of Shantou on Friday, state-run Global Times reported.
















