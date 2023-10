An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia on Monday, according to authorities.

The earthquake was reported in Kaimana area of the far eastern province of West Papua, according to the BMKG, Southeast Asian nation's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency. The tremor was felt at around 3:58 p.m. (0858GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage or loss of life.