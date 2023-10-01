Bangladesh records more than 390 dengue fever deaths in September

Bangladesh continues to break records for dengue fever death with September being the deadliest month since 2000.

September claimed 396 deaths with almost 80,000 registered hospitalizations alone. August saw 342 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The health authority reported 14 new deaths Saturday, including eight from the nation's capital of Dhaka, with no sign of improvement in the worsening situation.

The number of fatalities stood at 989, including 639 in Dhaka. Dengue cases rose to 203,406 with 2,425 additional hospitalizations, according to DGHS data.

The fatalities and hospitalizations are at their highest since the country started recording dengue cases in 2000. In 2022, Bangladesh reported 281 deaths.













