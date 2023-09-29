Türkiye condemns mosque attack in Pakistan, expressing sorrow over loss

People inspect the site of the bomb blast at a mosque in Mastung town in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on September 29, 2023. (AA Photo)

Türkiye on Friday condemned a mosque attack in southwestern Pakistan that left dozens dead, expressing sorrow over the loss.

"We have learnt with deep sorrow that, more than 50 people lost their lives, and more than 100 people were injured at an attack against the community gathered for the Mawlid an-Nabi at a mosque on September 29, 2023, in the Mastung region in Pakistan's Balochistan province," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous attack targeting a place of worship on this holy day and we wish mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack," it said, adding that it shared in Pakistan's grief over the attack.

In the face of the "abhorrent terrorist attack" that targeted the "peace, stability and well-being of brotherly and friendly Pakistan," Türkiye will continue to support Pakistan with determination in its fight against terrorism, it underlined.

Dozens were killed and many others injured in blasts that hit two provinces in Pakistan on Friday, health and police officials said.

The first attack was at a procession to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is a public holiday, near a mosque in the Mastung district of the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, a second blast occurred inside a mosque in the Hangu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.