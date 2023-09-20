Azerbaijan confirms Karabakh ceasefire | Baku suspends anti-terrorist operations in Karabakh region

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said an agreement has been reached to suspend anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh from 1 p.m. local time (0900GMT) Wednesday.

"Taking into account the request of the representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached at 13.00 on September 20, 2023, on the suspension of local anti-terrorist measures," the ministry said in a statement.





The ministry said the Armenian armed groups located in the Karabakh region must lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions, completely disarm, and leave the territory of Azerbaijan.

In parallel, all their weapons and heavy equipment should be removed from Karabakh.

All processes should be carried out in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping mission, it said.

Separately, the Azerbaijani presidential administration announced that President Ilham Aliyev will meet with representatives of the Karabakh Armenian community in the town of Yevlak on Sept. 21 to discuss reintegration processes.







