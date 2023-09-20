News Asia Armenian PM: Fighting in Karabakh dies down after deal

Armenian PM: Fighting in Karabakh dies down after deal

The fighting in the contested South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh has subsided after a ceasefire agreement, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

DPA ASIA Published September 20,2023 Subscribe

The fighting has died down in the disputed South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh following a ceasefire agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.



"The latest information I have received from Nagorno-Karabakh is that the intensity of fighting has greatly decreased," Pashinyan said on Wednesday, according to a statement.



"We hope that the military escalation will not continue," he said.



According to Pashinyan, the most important thing is to ensure the safety of Armenians living in the region in the face of Azerbaijani army advances.



He called on the Russian peacekeeping soldiers that are stationed in the region to ensure their safety.



Russia is traditionally regarded as a protective power for the former Soviet republic of Armenia. After the last outbreak of fighting in 2020, Russia promised to help maintain the ceasefire



However, Moscow primarily needs its soldiers for its own war against Ukraine, leaving many Armenians feeling abandoned and helplessly exposed to Azerbaijani aggression.











