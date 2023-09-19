SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT SEEKS PARLIAMENTS APPROVAL FOR OPPOSITION LEADERS ARREST

According to Yonhap, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), Lee, is accused of bribery and other charges related to a "scandalous" development project and allegations of illegal money transfers to North Korea by a company.

Yoon has signed a motion seeking parliament's approval for the arrest of opposition leader Lee on these charges. The Ministry of Justice has also submitted this motion to the National Assembly.

According to the law, the Speaker of the Assembly is required to put the motion on the agenda in the first session and hold a vote within 72 hours.

If DP lawmakers, who hold the majority in the Assembly, vote against it, the motion may be rejected.

If the motion is accepted, a hearing will be held to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for Lee. If the motion is rejected in the National Assembly, prosecutors will proceed to try Lee without detention.

Prosecutors in the country requested an arrest warrant for Lee yesterday.