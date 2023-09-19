Emergence of Nipah virus in India sparks new global pandemic concerns

Paramyxoviruses, a family of single-stranded RNA viruses, have caused infections in 6 individuals in Kerala recently, resulting in 2 deaths. Named after the Nipah region in Malaysia, the virus was first identified in pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore in 1998.In Malaysia, it led to around 300 cases and over 100 deaths, prompting the culling of 1 million pigs to contain the virus. In Singapore, the virus was transmitted to 11 abattoir workers who had contact with pigs imported from Malaysia, resulting in one fatality.

Nipah has also claimed over 100 lives in Bangladesh since 2001.

In Kerala, India, Nipah has resurfaced for the fourth time in 5 years, with previous outbreaks in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The 2018 outbreak in Kerala affected 18 individuals, causing 17 deaths and quarantining over 3,000 people.

In 2019, the virus was detected again in Kerala, leading to the quarantine of 300 people but with no reported deaths.

In 2021, it caused the death of a 12-year-old child in the region.