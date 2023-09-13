Vietnam tragedy: Numerous fatalities in devastating fire

Many people are feared dead and wounded in a huge blaze at an apartment block in the Vietnamese capital city, local media reported on Wednesday. The fire started on Tuesday evening in a 9-story building in the capital Hanoi and engulfed the whole building, Vietnam News reported.

So far, at least 70 people have been rescued and 54 of them shifted to the hospital, including six bodies, it said.

However, authorities said that there were around 150 people living in the apartments and rescuers are still busy rescuing the people trapped inside the apartments.