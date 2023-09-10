Pakistan condemns so-called elections in Karabakh

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the so-called elections held in the territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

"Pakistan considers Karabagh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so-called elections by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

"Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law."

The polls have also been condemned by Türkiye, the EU, Organization of Turkic States, Ukraine and others.

The Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions in 1991.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.