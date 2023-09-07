News Asia Three Kenyan women arrested at Phuket airport for trying to smuggle cocaine in vagina and stomach

Three Kenyan women arrested at Phuket airport for trying to smuggle cocaine in vagina and stomach

In a recent incident at the airport on the Thai island of Phuket, authorities seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine from three Kenyan women. The drugs were concealed in their vaginas and stomachs and had an estimated value of approximately 10 million Thai baht, equivalent to around 260,000 euros.

Agencies and A News ASIA Published September 07,2023 Subscribe

In a recent incident at the airport on the Thai island of Phuket, the police seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine from three Kenyan women. The drugs were hidden in their vaginas and stomachs and have an estimated value of around 10 million Thai baht (approximately 260,000 euros).



The women were arrested for drug possession after being tipped off to the authorities by an anonymous citizen.



X-rays at a local hospital revealed the presence of the concealed drugs. The investigation is ongoing as authorities attempt to identify any potential accomplices.







