Japan seeks ‘stable relations’ with China as 2 premiers meet at ASEAN summit

In a brief conversation with his Chinese counterpart in Jakarta on Wednesday, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sought "constructive and stable" relations between Tokyo and Beijing.

Kishida held a brief meeting with Li Qiang on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which is hosted by Indonesia.

The two countries need to build "constructive and stable" relations, Tokyo-based Kyodo News quoted Kishida as telling Li.

Bilateral relations between the two nations have spiraled down, mostly due to the changing geopolitics of the wider Asia-Pacific and Tokyo's release of treated radioactive water into the sea.

Kishida explained Japan's position to Li on the water release from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant that started on Aug. 24.

Tokyo has proposed a joint expert group with Beijing to study the impact of the Fukushima water.