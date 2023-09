According to reports from The Hindu, tragic fatalities occurred as lightning struck four individuals in India's Khurda district, two in Bolangir, and one each in Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, and Dhenkanal. Additionally, three individuals sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in the Khurda region.

The Indian Meteorological Service (IMD) has issued a statement warning of the potential for similar incidents in various parts of the state over the next four days.