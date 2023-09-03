North Korea launches 2 long-range cruise missiles as part of ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill

North Korea launched two long-range cruise missiles on early Saturday as part of a "tactical nuclear strike drill," the country's state media reported on Sunday.

Latest in a string of missile tests, the launch came two days after the US and South Korea wrapped up their 11-day joint military exercise, which Pyongyang has denounced as a "rehearsal for invasion."

"A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of September 2 to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger," North Korea 's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Tipped with mock nuclear warheads, two long-range strategic cruise missiles were fired during the drill, it added.

The "nuclear strike mission", Pyongyang claimed was "successfully" conducted, with the flight track stimulating the distance of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) for 7.672 to 7.681 seconds, respectively, and detonating at a preset altitude of 150 meters above the target.

"The nuclear force of the DPRK will bolster up its responsible combat counteraction posture in every way to deter war and preserve peace and stability," the KCNA said, referring to the North Korea by its official name.













