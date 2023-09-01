WITH ROYAL PARDON, THAI EX-PREMIERS 8-YEAR PRISON TERM REDUCED TO 1 YEAR

The eight-year prison term of former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was reduced to a year after the country's king granted him a "royal pardon," reported the local media on Friday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted the pardon to Shinawatra, said a statement from the royal palace following the decision signed on Thursday.

Shinawatra, who returned home from 15 years of self-imposed exile last week, was convicted for corruption and handed eight years in prison.

"He was a former prime minister, administered the country and contributed to the nation and people and is loyal to the monarchy institution," read a transcription of the statement released by royal palace, as reported by the Khaosod News website.

It added that Shinawatra "respects the prison verdicts ... Now he's old and has health problems needing hospitalization and care from medical experts."

Meanwhile, newly-elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin submitted a list of his Cabinet members to the palace for royal endorsement.