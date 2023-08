A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at around 05:29 p.m. (1029GMT), said the Southeast Asian nation's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency.

The quake's epicenter was recorded northwest of South-Central Timor in the East Nusa Tenggara province.

The earthquake was at a depth of 75 kilometers.

