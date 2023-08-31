Japanese premier eats seafood to stem fears after release of radioactive water

Seeking to stem fears after the release of treated radioactive water, Japan's prime minister on Wednesday made a public show of eating local seafood.

"Let's support the Sanriku and Joban regions through food! These regions, consisting of Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, offer wonderful fish and other marine products. We've just eaten some of their fine products here," Fumio Kishida said in a video message, which shows the prime minister joined by other colleagues during the meal.

Tokyo's public campaign to boost the fisheries sector comes as China imposed a blanket ban on imports of aquatic products from Japan.

Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant last week. It has triggered a furious reaction from Beijing, while opposition parties in South Korea have held rallies against the move.

"You can enjoy these items (wonderful fish and other marine products) at the very peak of their flavor in ekiben lunch boxes or by placing an order online," Kishida said.

Earlier this week, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo shared a seafood meal during their weekly lunch meeting on Monday.

The move is seen as part of the government's efforts to promote seafood safety as people stopped eating aquatic products fearing for their health.













