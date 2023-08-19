News Asia Controversial former Thai premier Thaksin to return from exile

Exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra gestures while being interviewed by Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Hong Kong on March 25, 2019. (AFP Photo)

Controversial former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is expected back home after years of exile, the billionaire's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced on Saturday on the online platform X, previously Twitter.



"On Tuesday August 22, I will meet my father Thaksin at [Bangkok's] Don Muang Airport at 9 am [0200 GMT]," Paetongtarn wrote.



On the day of the former prime minister's return, parliament is due to hold another vote on electing a new prime minister. The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai Party is seeking power with property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its candidate and an alliance with conservatives.



Thaksin, who made his fortune in the telecom industry, was elected prime minister in 2001. In 2006, he was overthrown in a military coup. He was accused of corruption and abuse of power as well as disrespect for the monarchy.



In 2008, he fled the country into exile to avoid imprisonment. Even after his return, announced by his daughter, he could still be imprisoned. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen.



The Pheu Thai party he supports, to which his daughter belongs, depends on the support of the military-appointed Senate chamber of parliament to come to power.



The country still has no new prime minister since the parliamentary election three months ago. Pheu Thai, which came second in the election, has now taken over the formation of the government after the leader of the winning progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) failed in his bid to become prime minister due to opposition from the military-appointed Senate.



The main reason was the MFP's aim to change the strict law on lese-majesty. Pheu Thai then quit its arrangement with the MFP and allied with the conservatives.



The MFP and election winner Pita Limjaroenrat have refused to support their former alliance partner in forming the next government. Pheu Thai's actions distort the results of the general election and contradict the will of the people, they said.


























