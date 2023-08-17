Seoul on alert after S.Korea receives ‘multiple bomb threats’

Police in South Korea are investigating alleged bomb threats, sent via emails, to the country's top court and a diplomatic mission.

However, no trace of any bomb material was found after police searched locations mentioned in at least five emails purportedly sent from Japan, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Thursday.

"High-powered bombs with needles had been planted at the Japanese Embassy, the Supreme Court and city halls across the country, and would go off from 3:34 p.m. Friday (0634GMT) to 2:07 p.m. Saturday (0507GMT)," read the emails sent in the past 10 days.

South Korean police are working to seek cooperation with Japanese counterparts to probe the origin of the emails, which have been signed by a Japanese lawyer.

The lawyer, however, has said his name was being misused.

A similar email was sent to the South Korean Embassy in the Japanese capital Tokyo where police have beefed up security since Monday.

The Yonhap report added: "Series of bomb threats via email in recent weeks targeting schools and government offices across the nation has sent police searching the area with special forces and sniffer dogs and people fleeing for safety."