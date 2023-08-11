13 more bodies recovered after boat carrying Rohingya capsizes off Myanmar

Thirteen more bodies were recovered from the sea after a boat carrying Rohingya passengers capsized and sank off Myanmar's coast last week.

Two bodies had been recovered on Thursday.

The boat sank off the township of Sittwe, located in the western coastal state of Rakhine, the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) news outlet reported.

Eight other survivors were arrested and are being held at a local police station in Sittwe.

Around 55 Rohingya had sailed off Rathedaung township on Aug. 6 when the boat sank.

"They were en route to Malaysia when a powerful wave engulfed their boat, causing it to sink," a local administrator said.













