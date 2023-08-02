China accuses US of ‘creating factors that may heighten tensions in Taiwan Strait'

Strongly condemning the latest arms aid to Taiwan, China on Wednesday accused the US of "creating factors" that could lead to "heightened tensions" in the Taiwan Strait.

Military aid to Taiwan, Beijing said, "harms" peace and stability across the Strait that divides the mainland from the island nation.

Urging the US to abide by the one-China principle and other bilateral documents, Beijing called on Washington to "stop enhancing military contact with the Taiwan region or arming it by any means or under whatever pretext."

The US should "stop creating factors that could heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop conniving at and supporting the separatists' attempt to seek 'Taiwan independence' by force," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Late last month, the US announced fresh military aid of $345 million to Taiwan.

"Such moves seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, and harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it added.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" and sees any official engagement between Taipei with foreign governments as challenging its sovereignty.

Beijing said the US provision of military aid for "China's Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique."

Rejecting the US move, Beijing said it has "made serious demarches to the US side."

"The Taiwan question is the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in the China-US relationship.

"No one should underestimate the determination, resolve, and capability of the Chinese people in safeguarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the ministry.

The latest military aid to Taiwan from the US is the first such tranche of about $1 billion that has directly been transferred from Pentagon stockpiles to the island nation this year.

Besides, Taiwan and the US have signed an arms deal worth $19 billion.