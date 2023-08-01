HINDU MOB ATTACKS MOSQUE IN INDIAS GURUGRAM, RESULTING IN IMAMS TRAGIC DEATH

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram, a city near India's capital, New Delhi, when a mob of far-right Hindus targeted a mosque, resulting in the death of the 19-year-old Maulana Saad, the prayer leader of Anjuman Jama mosque in Sector 57. The attack occurred in the aftermath of deadly communal violence in a neighboring district of Nuh in Haryana state.

During the early hours of Tuesday, a group of approximately 50 to 60 miscreants attacked the Anjuman mosque, resorting to firing and arson. Besides the unfortunate loss of Maulana Saad, one person was injured, while two others managed to escape unharmed.

In response to the heinous act, the police swiftly arrested several individuals and registered an FIR (police report), initiating a thorough investigation into the incident.

The situation in Gurugram remained tense throughout the day, as mobs roamed the streets, engaging in acts of destruction. Various shops, particularly those owned by Muslims, were set on fire and vandalized.

This attack comes amidst an ongoing campaign by Hindu far-right groups aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Friday prayers in Gurugram. The Anjuman mosque was among the few places officially permitted to hold prayers, making it a target for the agitators.