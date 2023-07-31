South asks North Korea to choose ‘right path’

Miffed over a military parade that was attended by Russian and Chinese delegations in Pyongyang, South Korea on Monday called on North Korea to choose the "right path."

"We express strong regret over how North Korea is adhering to nuclear development and an attitude of confrontation rather than seeking denuclearization and peace despite this year marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice," Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman Koo Byoung-sam said on Monday.

Last week, Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergey Shoygu shared the stage with Kim Jong-un as the North Korean leader presided over a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea's "Victory Day."

A delegation led by Li Hongzhong, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress, also attended the parade.

Urging Pyongyang to "suspend" its nuclear development, Seoul called on North Korea to "come forth to choose the right path," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953, after the signing of the armistice, ending hostilities although a peace deal has never been signed.

Pyongyang has ramped up its weapons tests while Seoul has cemented its relations with the U.S. and Japan.

The latest missile launches by North Korea, ahead of the armistice anniversary, came after the two U.S. nuclear-powered submarines made port calls in South Korea.

USS Kentucky became the first nuclear-powered U.S. submarine early this month to visit Korean Peninsula in South Korea since 1981. It was followed by USS Annapolis.