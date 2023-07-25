Policeman killed in Pakistan mosque blast, 3rd explosion in 2 weeks

A policeman was killed in an explosion in a mosque in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said, the third blast in two weeks.

The explosion occurred in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan, Shoukat Abbas, head of the police's counter terrorism cell, told Anadolu.

He said an investigation had begun and could not speculate on the nature of the blast.

At least four policemen were killed and another 11 injured when two suspected suicide bombers attacked a compound housing a police station and government offices in the same district on July 20.

That attack came two days after a suicide car bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in Peshawar, wounding six soldiers and two civilians.

Pakistan has seen a drastic rise in militant attacks in recent months.















