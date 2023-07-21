Chinese hacker group seizes the email of the U.S. Ambassador

 Contact Us
It was announced that the Chinese hacker group named "Storm-0558" had seized the emails of U.S. Ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel J. Kritenbrink, for intelligence gathering purposes.

July 21,2023
The Chinese hacker group has seized the email of U.S. Ambassador to Beijing, Burns, citing from news from CNN, which had reported that the incident is part of the "cyberattack on U.S. institutions' email accounts" for which Microsoft and the White House hold China responsible.

Also known as "Storm-0558," the China-based hacker group targeted the email accounts of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink, who had recently traveled to China, with the intention of intelligence gathering.

The group is alleged to have gained access to internal political consultations of the U.S. and information related to high-ranking officials' recent visits to China through the seized email accounts.

On July 12th, the White House and Microsoft had announced that there was a cyberattack targeting U.S. institutions, which was carried out by Chinese hackers.