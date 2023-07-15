Indian beggar becomes wealthy individual by panhandling on Mumbai streets | Bharat Jain bags himself $890,708 through cadging activities

A beggar named Bharat Jain in Mumbai, India, has reportedly become a wealthy individual through panhandling on the streets. Local media reports suggest that he has accumulated a significant sum of money, amounting to $890,708 (₹7.5 crores).



It is believed that he earns around 2500 rupees daily, which translates to approximately $30 a day or $904 a month. Bharat owns a luxurious two-bedroom flat and also generates additional income by renting out two shops, bringing in an extra $363 per month.



This has led local media organizations to label him as the richest beggar in the world. Bharat, who grew up in poverty and lacks formal education, has chosen begging as a means to support himself and his family. He is now able to afford to send his children to a convent school.



Despite his family's urging to stop begging, Bharat continues with this occupation, spending around 10 to 12 hours each day begging at prime locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Azad Maidan sports ground.