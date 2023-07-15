News Asia Flood warning issued following heavy rainfall in north-eastern Japan

DPA ASIA Published July 15,2023

People are transferred by boat as a residential area is flooded due to heavy rain in Akita, northern Japan Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo)

Authorities in Japan have warned of landslides and major flooding after the north-east of the country was hit by heavy rainfall.



The Akita Prefecture saw a river flood over its banks in the regional capital on Saturday, with residents urged to seek shelter.



Local media reported two people had been taken to hospital after a house was hit by a landslide.



The storm brought the Shinkansen high-speed train between the cities Morioka and Akita to a temporary halt.



Japan has been struggling with heavy rainfall for days.



Several people in south-western Japan have died amid the weather in recent days, with rivers overflowing their banks and landslides reported in several places, damaging houses.



The national meteorological authority has warned of danger through persistent rainfall in the north-east of the country for Sunday.































