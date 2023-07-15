News Asia At least seven dead as floods and heavy rains hit South Korea

At least seven dead as floods and heavy rains hit South Korea

DPA ASIA Published July 15,2023 Subscribe

A part of a park along the Geum River are flooded due to heavy rain in Sejong, South Korea, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo)

At least seven people have died in South Korea after massive rainfall and flooding.



Roads, railway lines and houses have been buried under landslides, according to Yonhap news agency.



Two people died in a building collapse triggered by a landslide in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, on Friday.



One person was killed in a mudslide in the central city of Sejong and housing collapses killed three people in the south-eastern county of Yeongju and the central county of Cheongyang.



In the central city of Cheongju, a car was struck by a landslide, killing one person.



Two people are feared to have been killed when a landslide destroyed a home in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province.



South Korean media reported on Saturday that three more people were officially considered missing. The number of victims could rise further, the authorities said.



The torrential rainfall triggered landslides and temporary power cuts in 13 towns and cities overnight. In the central Goesan district alone, more than 6,000 residents had to be evacuated after a local dam overflowed. Local media reported that seven people had been injured.



The weather bureau announced continued heavy rain for large parts of the country. South Korea is currently experiencing the summer rainy season, during which flooding is a regular occurrence.



























