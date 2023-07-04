China reports monkeypox case

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

China on Tuesday reported a case of monkeypox in Shenyang city in northeastern Liaoning province.

Local authorities said the patient is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

Mpox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Patients often start exhibiting symptoms with a fever, enlarged lymph nodes, back pain, and muscle aches before a rash appears on the skin, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the global health body, 87,377 viral disease cases and 140 deaths have been reported since January 2022 worldwide.

Last year, the WHO renamed monkeypox to mpox, saying the name of the disease had acted as "racist and stigmatizing language."