Hong Kong issues arrest warrants for 8 self-exiled activists

Hong Kong issued arrest warrants on Monday for eight self-exiled activists for "engaging in activities detrimental to national security" overseas, police said.

The region's national security department also announced a bounty of over HK$1 million ($127.600) for each wanted person, the Hong Kong police said in a statement.

Police said these people were suspected of "continuing to implement crimes under the Hong Kong National Security Law after fleeing to other places, including crimes of inciting secession, subversion of state power, inciting subversion of state power, and colluding with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security."

The Hong Kong police have marked individuals who are former lawmakers-Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Mung Siu-tat, and Finn Law, along with barrister Kevin Yam.

"So I now have an arrest warrant over me for colluding with foreign forces," tweeted Kevin.

Calling for condemnation, Sophie Richardson, the country director at Human Rights Watch in China, said: "That the Hong Kong national security law is being used to criminalize these activists' behavior suggests that just about any behavior can be considered a violation."

As the world's previous financial center, Hong Kong relinquished its top rank to Singapore following significant changes sparked by the 2019 anti-government protests.

With an extradition bill triggering demonstrations, the administration responded with a forceful crackdown, and the bill was withdrawn. As a result, Beijing implemented a controversial national security law in 2020 to criminalize activities perceived as anti-state.

Hong Kong, formerly under British rule, was returned to China in 1997 with assurances of its autonomy.