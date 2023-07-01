At least 25 killed in Indian bus fire

At least 25 people have died and several others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in western India early Saturday, according to police.

Officials said the accident occurred in the Buldana district in Maharashtra state as the bus was headed to Pune.

"We have recovered dead bodies of 25 persons. Eight others are injured," Baburao Mahamuni, a senior police officer in the Buldana district told Anadolu.

He said the injured had been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said an investigation is underway to find the cause of the accicent but preliminary reports indicate the bus hit a divider and caught fire.

"The fuel tank of the bus caught fire in the accident," according to Mahamuni.















