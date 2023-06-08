India flight-tests new-generation Agni Prime ballistic missile

India flight-tested new-generation Agni Prime ballistic missile on Wednesday, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle," the statement said.

"During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated," it added.

Last month, India conducted a maiden test-firing of a medium-range surface-to-air missile by an indigenously built guided missile destroyer.

India's Western Naval Command said it remains "stood to counter all challenges in the maritime domain" with a commitment to achieve the goal of a fully self-reliant navy by 2047.

The same month, the Indian navy said Mormugao successfully carried out her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing.

In December last year, the Indian Navy commissioned Mormugao-a stealth-guided missile destroyer.

The Indian government had said Mormugao is a "formidable combination of stealth, firepower, and maneuverability."

"Having over 75% indigenous content, all her major weapons and sensors have been developed and manufactured in India," it said.