Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden region

Published June 03,2023

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of Aden region on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.



The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.