PAKISTANS IMRAN KHAN TO FILE DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST NAB

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan announced on Friday that he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The lawsuit seeks a sum of 15 billion Pakistani rupees (equivalent to $52.93 million) in damages.

Reuters ASIA
Published June 02,2023
