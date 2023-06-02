PAKISTANS IMRAN KHAN TO FILE DEFAMATION SUIT AGAINST NAB

NewsAsiaPakistan's Imran Khan to file defamation suit against NAB
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan announced on Friday that he intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The lawsuit seeks a sum of 15 billion Pakistani rupees (equivalent to $52.93 million) in damages.
