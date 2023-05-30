Pakistan’s ex-premier to be tried in military court, says minister

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will face trial in a military court on the charge of "masterminding" attacks on military installations during violent protests which erupted earlier this month, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

In an appearance on a popular talk show at local broadcaster Dawn News, Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of "personally" orchestrating violence and attacks, which killed at least eight people and nearly 300 others, including more than 100 policemen across the country.

Violent mobs attacked military installations, including Lahore Corps Commander's house in the northeastern city of Lahore following Khan's arrest on May 9 in a $237 million corruption scandal.

His remarks came days after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that there was no decision yet to try Khan in a military court.

"Absolutely, why shouldn't he? Sanaullah replied when asked by the host if Khan would be tried in the military court.

"The plan that he made to target the military installations and then had it executed, in my understanding, absolutely is a case of a military court," he went on to say.

"He carried it all out. He is the architect of all this discord," the minister said, claiming there was evidence to back the accusation.

Khan, 70, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

He was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Khan blames his unceremonious ouster on a US-backed conspiracy, the allegation that the incumbent coalition government in Islamabad and Washington have repeatedly refuted.

He narrowly escaped assassination while leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad last November.













