Gunman attack leaves 3 dead in Japan

A man armed with a hunting rifle stabbed a woman and opened fire on police officers in Japan on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals, said police.

The incident took place in central Japan's Nagano province, as reported by Tokyo-based Kyodo News, which cited eyewitnesses. Police later reported hearing additional gunshots later in the day.

According to the report, law enforcement authorities responded to an urgent distress call around 4:25 pm, indicating a male individual involved in a violent stabbing against a female victim.

However, upon arrival at the scene, responding police officers encountered an unforeseen and perilous situation as they came under gunfire, said a police statement.

The deceased include a woman and two police officers. The female victim exhibited stabbing injuries while police officers suffered gunshot wounds, as indicated by the same report, which also mentioned that another man in close proximity to the scene sustained injuries, but his condition remains unclear.

Officials stated that the armed man, described as wearing camouflage clothing, a hat, sunglasses, and a mask, is currently "holed up" in a building, with police continuing their pursuit, the report further elaborated.

Local residents had placed an emergency call in the afternoon upon encountering a man "carrying a knife or a firearm," and he reportedly remains at large in the area.









