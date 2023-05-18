China’s Xi discusses bilateral ties with Kyrgyz, Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen counterparts

China's President Xi Jinping met with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on Thursday in Xi'an city of China's northwestern Shaanxi province to discuss bilateral relations and trade.

He met his Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday.

The Central Asian leaders separately arrived in China on two-day visits and will attend the first in-person China-Central Asia Summit, slated for Friday in northwestern the city-which has direct flights to all five Central Asian countries.

During his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, the Chinese president warmly welcomed him to the summit, saying their previous meetings led to essential mutual understanding in bilateral relations and cooperation across diverse areas, according to an official statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"These common understandings are being implemented effectively, providing strong momentum for the bilateral relations," Xi said.

He added that China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good neighborliness and shared prosperity, carry out cooperation in all dimensions, and contribute to the development and vitalization of both countries.

In a separate meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the Chinese president said their bilateral relations have progressed from good neighbors to a strategic partnership, and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

He also assured Rahmon that China is ready to work with Tajikistan under the new circumstances to enhance cooperation in various areas.

- XI MEETS UZBEK, TURKMEN COUNTERPARTS

The Chinese leader also separately held bilateral meetings with his Uzbek and Turkmen counterparts, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Referring to the implementation of their vision of a "community with a shared future at the bilateral level and the new characterization of the bilateral relations," Xi told Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation across the board and build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future."

Xi told Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow that China and Turkmenistan have "carried out friendly cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit."

"China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to keep bringing the relationship forward for greater benefits of the two peoples," said Xi.

On Wednesday, Xi hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for bilateral talks.

According to a joint statement released by Beijing, "Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, reaffirms that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. All efforts made by the Chinese government to realize the peaceful reunification of the country."

The China-Central Asia summit will be attended by presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Serdar Berdimuhammedov, respectively, in addition to Zhaparov and Rahmon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The summit is expected to discuss the enhancement of economic cooperation, security issues, and the Ukraine crisis.

According to details released by Beijing, total trade between China and Central Asian nations reached a historic high of $70.2 billion last year.

Furthermore, the China-Central Asia pipeline delivered 43.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China last year, while Beijing's imports of energy, agricultural, and mineral products increased by around 50%.

