Internet disruptions causing $5M daily losses in Pakistan

The ongoing disruption of internet and broadband services in Pakistan is causing a daily loss of $5 million to the country's IT sector, officials and market sources said on Tuesday.

Internet and broadband services across the country still remain disturbed a week after the government shut down the services, following countrywide violent protests in reaction to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The disruption, according to the Pakistan Software House Association, has caused $30 to $35 million to the country's IT sector alone during the last week.

Chairman of Pakistan Software House Association Zohaib Khan told Anadolu that the ongoing disruptions are causing a daily loss of $5 to $6 million to the IT industry.

"If we count, the losses incurred by the freelancers, other industries, and the tax departments during this period, it will be a much larger figure," he maintained, adding that the government's action has damaged the "brand of Pakistan globally."

According to the association, over 600,000 people in the country are directly associated with the IT sector.

Confirming the figures, an official of the Information Technology Ministry told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the suspension of internet and broadband services has caused millions of dollars in losses to cellular companies, online taxi services, freelancers, and others, aside from a $100,000 daily revenue loss to the national exchequer in the form of taxes.

Acknowledging the losses caused by the internet and broadband services shutdown, Information Technology Minister Amin Ul Haque said that the action has damaged Pakistan's image globally.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the services were shut down on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the percentage of broadband internet users in Pakistan is 49.08%-108 million subscribers.

- ACTION AGAINST RIOTERS UNDER ARMY ACT

The government of Pakistan's largest Punjab province Tuesday granted approval for initiating actions under the army act against the protesters involved in last week's violent protests.

The approval was given during a meeting chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the provincial capital Lahore, said a statement.

The move comes a day after an announcement made by an irate Pakistan Army that the "perpetrators" of attacks on military installations during the protests would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secret Act, a move criticized by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The caretaker chief minister, according to the statement, directed the authorities to "prioritize" inter-agency collaboration among all security institutions to effectively identify the "actual culprits" responsible for the acts of terrorism.

Reacting to the military's move, the PTI contended that the last week's violence was "planned to target the party."

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said it has sufficient evidence to prove that the personnel of security agencies were involved in attacks and firing at certain places.

Khan has already suggested forming a judicial inquiry to investigate the May 9 violent protests and attacks on military installations and government buildings.

Though the statement issued by the military did not mention the term "military courts," a senior lawyer says it clearly indicates that those arrested will be tried in a military court, which is authorized to try individuals who have committed offenses such as waging war against the state, causing any person injury or death, instilling terror or insecurity, and various other offenses.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, however, said that the government has not taken any decision yet under which law the lawbreakers will be tried.

"We have no plan to ban PTI but action will be taken against the violators of the law," state-run Radio Pakistan quoted Asif as saying.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in the northeastern city of Lahore summoned Khan on May 19 in a terrorism case.

Police booked Khan and other PTI leaders on charges of attacking police teams and burning official properties and vehicles during a protest outside his Lahore residence last month.

- MASSIVE COUNTRYWIDE ARRESTS

The PTI claimed that so far over 7,000 of its supporters, including women, were arrested across the country.

However, the government did not release any details about the number of arrested people across the country. Senior leaders of the party, including former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry have also been arrested.

Pakistan descended into violence last week following the former premier's arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises in an alleged corruption case, with angry mobs attacking civil and military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's house and the entrance of the army headquarters.

At least eight people were killed and over 300 others were injured, including policemen, during the violent protests.

- CONTEMPT OF PARLIAMENT BILL

The country's lower house-National Assembly-Tuesday passed a bill, which empowers the house to try any non-government or state official found involved in "contempt of the Parliament," state-run Pakistan Television reported.

The development coincides with an ongoing tussle between the government and the top judiciary on a series of legislations.

The Supreme Court last month blocked legislation, which aimed to clip some key powers of the Supreme Court.

The bill "Contempt of Majlis-e-Shura (Parliament) 2023" will apply on violation or disobedience of the orders by the parliament or a parliamentary committee.

A 24-member parliamentary committee will investigate the charges against offenders, and recommend punishment to the National Assembly speaker or the Senate chairman.