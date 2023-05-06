54 killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur

At least 54 people have lost their lives in violence that broke out this week in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, according to local media reports.

The situation is reported to be tense in the state after the violence that erupted on Wednesday during protests against the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would give them a number of privileges.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), some 54 people have lost their lives in violence in the state.

Citing a defense spokesperson, the news agency said a total of 13,000 people in the state had been rescued and taken to safe shelters.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles paramilitaries have been deployed in the state to control the situation.

Indian Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Saturday called the violence that erupted in Manipur "very unfortunate," adding that the government is taking all necessary steps.

Home Minister Amit Shah also said he is constantly monitoring the situation.

- COURT RULING

On April 19, a Manipur High Court ruling directed the state government to submit recommendations for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, which enraged the state's tribal population.

If a community is granted Scheduled Tribe status, it is entitled to political representation, reserved seats in schools, and government jobs.

Under existing laws, the Meitei community, which accounts for nearly 60% of the state's population, is not permitted to settle in hilly areas.

Hundreds of people took part in a May 3 march in Churachandpur to protest the non-tribal Meiteis' inclusion in Scheduled Tribe status.

The march quickly turned violent and spread to other districts, prompting the state administration to call in the Indian Army to control the situation.

Houses, vehicles, churches and properties were attacked and set ablaze by the mob.

However, the PTI reported that life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started moving on the roads.

Most shops and markets in the state capital Imphal and other places opened in the morning with people buying vegetable and other essential commodities even as security forces were deployed in large numbers, reported the agency.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson, on Friday all trains to Manipur were canceled due to the situation in the state.

















